Trump Is Now Calling “The Squad” “Pro Terrorist” in Yet Another Racist Tweet

It’s not over. President Trump logged on to Twitter Tuesday morning and launched yet another racist attack on the four Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad.”

Trump called freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan “anti-Israel” and “anti-USA,” and then falsely claimed they are “pro-terrorist.”

It’s day three of Trump attacking the progressive House members, all women of color and all U.S citizens: He unloaded a racist weekend tweetstorm in which he told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He reiterated the racist attacks in new tweets and a press conference Monday.

The latest comments about being pro-terrorist are particularly dangerous, because his targets already receive frequent death threats. Trump yesterday also claimed in tweets and at a press conference that the lawmakers were “pro Al-Qaeda,” a common false right-wing accusation levied against Omar.

At a press conference where the president ranted against the women, cameras caught that he even had the phonetic spelling of the terrorist group on his notes— “Alcaida”—seemingly to remind himself to bring it up and to remember how it’s pronounced.



At their own joint press conference on Monday, The Squad denounced Trump’s hard-line immigration policies and the awful conditions in migrant detention facilities.



“To distract from that, he’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color,” said Omar. “This is the agenda of white nationalists.”

Cover: From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their “broken” countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)