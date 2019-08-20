Trump Is Now Trolling Greenland With a Giant Gold Hotel

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

President Donald Trump can’t seem to give up on Greenland.

He posted a picture to Twitter on Monday evening that jokingly imagined the picturesque island marred by a giant golden Trump tower.

“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” he wrote to accompany the obviously doctored photo that seemed to plop his Las Vegas hotel down among small waterfront houses.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

The picture is just the latest strange chapter in the absurd saga.

It was first reported last week that Trump had floated the idea of buying Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory, from Denmark. Danish authorities have told the president repeatedly that it’s not for sale.

“Greenland is not Danish,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said to reporters on Sunday. “Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.”

Others have been more blunt about it.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad,” Soren Espersen, foreign affairs spokesman for the populist Danish People’s Party, told the broadcaster DR. “The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous.”

Trump, meanwhile, admitted Sunday the purchase wasn’t “No. 1 on the burner,” but he also emphasized he wasn’t giving up on the idea.

“It’s something we talked about,” he told reporters. “Denmark essentially owns it, and we’re very good allies with Denmark.”

Then came the picture. The president actually wasn’t the first Trump to share the photo. His son Eric posted it on Instagram earlier Monday, seemingly cropping a tweet from conservative commentator Jon Gabriel, who created the original image as a joke.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I love the concept of buying Greenland,” Eric Trump wrote in a caption.

