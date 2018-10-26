Trump is upset “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” is interfering with Republicans’ TV coverage

President Donald Trump complained Friday on Twitter that “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” was interfering with Republicans’ shot at winning big in the midterms.

Trump worried that heavy news coverage of the now 12 mail bombs and other suspicious packages meant for prominent Democrats — including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Maxine Waters — throughout the United States was distracting from the midterm elections.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows — news not talking politics,” the president tweeted. “Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

The last two suspicious packages were discovered in the mail Friday morning, this time targeting Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Authorities have reportedly arrested a man in Florida in connection with the attempted attacks.

But the “’Bomb’ stuff” wasn’t Trump’s only controversial tweet of the morning. At 3 a.m. he was tweet-complaining about the media blaming his divisive rhetoric for potentially motivating the bomber. And later, the president turned his attention to the platform itself and pondered whether Twitter had shown “Total Bias?” against him because he’d lost some followers.

“Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join – they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all,” the president tweeted.

It’s a common conspiracy theory among conservatives that social media companies are suppressing their speech. In reality, Trump’s account lost followers in Twitter’s crackdown of automated bots and spam accounts.

Twitter releases statement responding to Trump's tweet in which he complained about a drop in followers and suggested the platform was biased pic.twitter.com/yxyL42r3A1 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 26, 2018

Cover image: President Donald Trump speaks about crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others, during an event on the opioid crisis, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

