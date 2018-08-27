Death isn’t stopping Trump’s nasty feud with John McCain

President Donald Trump is still feuding with John McCain — even though the senator died Saturday from brain cancer.

The Washington Post reports that Trump was presented with a prepared White House statement drafted by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shortly after McCain’s death.

The president threw it out, saying he preferred to tweet a statement.

Dismissing the pleas of Huckabee Sanders and Chief of Staff John Kelly to issue the statement praising McCain as a “hero,” Trump tweeted: “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

The president then pivoted to a complaint about the Russia investigation and a boast about the economy before heading to his Virginia golf course.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

While the flag on the White House was lowered to half-staff Sunday, it was back at full staff Monday morning — even though it’s traditional for the flag to remain lowered until the day of interment. The flag over the Capitol building remained at half-staff Monday.

Later in the day, however, Trump released a statement that the White House would, in fact, fly the flag at half-staff until McCain’s interment.

Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018

Odd to see our American flag flying at full staff @WhiteHouse this AM when the flag at the U.S. Capitol is being flown at half staff, following Senator John McCain’s death. pic.twitter.com/1JCtIUiugN — Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 (@PrestonTVNews) August 27, 2018

When repeatedly asked about McCain’s legacy during an Oval Office press briefing on Monday morning, Trump also reportedly ignored the questions.

Just now in the Oval Office – ABC's @jonkarl asked Pres Trump “Any thoughts on the legacy of John McCain?"



Karl says the President ignored him three or four times. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 27, 2018

A series of ceremonies are planned for this week in Washington D.C. and McCain’s home state of Arizona.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak Thursday at a funeral conducted at North Phoenix Baptist Church before McCain’s body is moved to Washington where he will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda.

Some spent this weekend in peaceful protest. Others reflected on the loss of a great statesman. President Trump spent it the way he usually does: tweeting about Robert Muller's "witch hunt" and Hillary's emails, and playing golf. #TrumpGolfCount is 141. https://t.co/p6lLPvZPwb — Trump Golf Count (@trumpgolfcount) August 26, 2018

His remains will then be taken past the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on their way to a funeral at Washington National Cathedral, where former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will deliver eulogies.

A private funeral will be held Sunday at the Naval Academy Chapel followed by a private burial at the Academy cemetery.

McCain’s decision to not have Trump speak is being viewed as a posthumous political slight toward the draft dodger who claimed in 2015 McCain was not a war hero because he was captured.

Likewise, the choice of Obama and Bush — the two men who prevented McCain from becoming president — to speak at his Washington service is notable.

READ: John McCain dead at 81

“These were bitter contests, both of them,” Sen. Jeff Flake, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. “To ask them to speak at your funeral, and for them to be honored at the opportunity, that tells you all you need to know.”

Trump is not expected to attend any of the events to mark McCain’s life, with two White House officials telling AP that McCain’s family specifically requested Trump stay away from the ceremonies.

While Trump refrained from publicly calling McCain a hero, several international leaders lauded the Vietnam veteran.

French President Emmanuel Macron said McCain “was a true American hero,” while Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said McCain’s support for the Jewish state “never wavered. It sprang from his belief in democracy and freedom.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel got in her own jab at Trump, praising McCain as “a tireless fighter for a strong trans-Atlantic alliance. His significance went well beyond his own country.”

John McCain was a true American hero. He devoted his entire life to his country. His voice will be missed. Our respectful thoughts go to his beloved ones. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 26, 2018

Trump supporters, however, used social media to launch vitriolic attacks against McCain, decrying him as a “traitor.”

