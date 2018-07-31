Trump just attacked the “globalist” Koch brothers, calling them “a total joke”

Donald Trump lashed out at the “globalist” Koch brothers Tuesday, calling them “a total joke” among Republicans after members of the conservative megadonors’ network criticized the White House’s protectionist trade policies over the weekend.

Trump claimed he had beaten the brothers “at every turn,” that their network of donors was “overrated” and that their attacks on his administration were prompted by a desire to protect their own business interests.

“They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker — a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas,” Trump tweeted.

Leaders of the Koch network surprised Washington Saturday when they announced that their American for Progress group of roughly 500 top conservative donors would no longer solely fund GOP candidates, but would also consider pro-growth Democrats.

“If you are a Democrat and stand up to [Senator] Elizabeth Warren to corral enough votes for financial reform that breaks barriers for community banks and families, you’re darn right we will work with you,” Emily Seidel, CEO of the group, told attendees at the group’s retreat.

In a rare briefing with reporters, Charles Koch echoed that idea, saying: “I don’t care what initials are in front or after somebody’s name.”

The announcement came at the network’s annual summit in Colorado Springs, where speakers laid into the White House’s protectionist policies. “The divisiveness of this White House is causing long-term damage,” Brian Hooks, a senior Koch lieutenant, told reporters.

Trump was unlikely to ignore the attack, unleashing a pair of tweets criticizing the industrialists early Tuesday:

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

….them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

While Trump claimed he never sought funding from the Kochs, the network refused to contribute to Trump’s campaign in 2016, and the brothers labeled his Muslim ban as reminiscent of Nazi-era racism.

Trump’s attack came after his former chief strategist Steve Bannon also hit out at the Koch brothers, telling them to stop undermining the Trump presidency. “What they have to do is shut up and get with the program, OK?” Bannon told Politico. “And here’s the program: Ground game to support Trump’s presidency and program, [and] victory on Nov. 6.”

