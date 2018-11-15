Trump just had a Twitter meltdown about Mueller

It sure sounds like President Donald Trump is trying to undermine Robert Mueller — even though top Republicans say Trump definitely isn’t undermining the special counsel’s investigation by firing Jeff Sessions and appointing an opponent of the Russia probe as acting attorney general.

Trump ranted in a tweet Thursday morning that Mueller’s staff has been “screaming and shouting at people” in the Trump administration. Trump also claimed that Mueller, a registered Republican who was appointed by George W. Bush, had partisan motivations because he worked under Barack Obama.

“The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess,” Trump tweeted. “They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

Trump followed up the tweet with a claim that Mueller was protecting Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and two former FBI employees who had exchanged anti-Trump text messages. He also pointed out that Mueller was not approved by the Senate.

And he tweeted once more to accuse Democrats, with zero evidence, of colluding with Russia during the 2016 U.S. election. He also claimed, again without evidence, that tech companies like Facebook and Twitter are biased against conservative voices.

The day after the midterms, Trump fired Sessions, his long-beleaguered attorney general, and appointed Matthew Whitaker to replace him as acting attorney general. The attorney general oversees the office of the special counsel. Whitaker’s appointment is significant because he was not confirmed by the Senate.

Several Trump campaign officials have been indicted under Mueller’s probe, and word is there are more to come soon. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty on 18 criminal counts in the tax and bank fraud case brought against him by Mueller. Rick Gates, a former deputy campaign chair for Trump, pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and became a star witness for Mueller.

Cover: In a photo taken Wednesday, June 21, 2017, Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)