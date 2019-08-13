Trump Just Introduced a ‘Fredo Unhinged’ Tee to Make Money Off Chris Cuomo’s Meltdown

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The Trump train isn’t done trolling Chris Cuomo over his hatred of the “Fredo” moniker.

Less than a day after the CNN anchor was filmed getting into a heated shouting match with a heckler who called him the middle brother from “The Godfather” at a Long Island bar, a brand new piece of merch made its rousing debut on the Trump campaign website: the official “Fredo Unhinged Tee.”

For just $34 a pop, Trump supporters can have their very own “limited edition” Fredo shirt, which essentially turns Cuomo’s meltdown — when he compared the heckler’s insult to being called the n-word — into a wearable meme. The shirt features three images, each one more close-up than the last, of Cuomo from the now viral video, along with instructions on how to join the Trump campaign’s texting list.

“The truth hurts. He totally lost it. Help us annoy Chris Cuomo and buy your ‘Fredo Unhinged Tee’ now!” the website description reads.

Get your commemorative #FredoCuomo Unhinged shirt today! We only have a limited supply of the shirt, which was inspired by the epic & historic viral video of @CNN's @ChrisCuomo meltdown!https://t.co/Iv8jqnIDIk — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 13, 2019

The Fredo-Cuomo shirt joins the pantheon of on-brand Trump merchandise. Just a few weeks ago, the president’s campaign managed to sell out their entire stock of Trump-branded straws, proving that there are indeed a lot of people willing to drop $15 on 10 “laser-engraved” plastic straws just to stick it to those paper-straw-using liberals.

Though a number of people came forward to defend Cuomo’s actions, Sean Hannity and Corey Lewandowski, the anchor would apologize on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

That, of course, didn’t keep the president and his biggest fan (read: son) from calling him “nuts” and “the dumb brother” of the two Cuomo boys.

Cover image: Screenshot from Donald Trump’s campaign website.