Trump Just Made Up His Own Coronavirus Death Rate on Hannity

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Using data collected from across the globe, the World Health Organization’s director-general said on Tuesday: “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died.”

Videos by VICE

In Washington on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump, using a “hunch,” told millions of people watching Sean Hannity’s Fox News show: “I think the 3.4% is really a false number.”

Instead, Trump said the real number was a “fraction of 1%” without providing any evidence beyond “conversations with a lot of people that do this.” He also contradicted his own administration’s advice on self-quarantining and announced a coronavirus death in New York that didn’t happen.

Trump’s dismissal of the WHO’s figures and willingness to spread false information is the latest example of how the White House is trying to control the coronavirus narrative to play down the seriousness of the threat from the outbreak.

Trump made the comments as an 11th person — a 71-year-old man in California — was confirmed to have died from the virus. So far 157 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., giving it a death rate of 7% — but the lack of adequate testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means that the number of infections is likely much higher than officially reported.

“Now, this is just my hunch,” Trump began.

“Based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild — they’ll get better very rapidly, they don’t even see a doctor, they don’t even call a doctor — you never hear about those people, so you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population, in terms of this corona flu, and/or virus. So you just can’t do that.”

In this clip, Trump:

1. Denies WHO's coronavirus death rate based on “hunch"

2. Calls coronavirus "corona flu"

3. Suggests it's fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work

4. Compares coronavirus to "the regular flu," indicating he doesn't get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

Hannity failed to question Trump on any of his assertions and allowed him to continue unchallenged:

READ: A Chinese doctor injected herself with an untested coronavirus vaccine

“You know all of a sudden it seems like 3 or 4%, which is a very high number, as opposed to a fraction of 1%. But again, they don’t know about the easy cases because the easy cases don’t go to the hospital. They don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases. So I think that that number is very high. I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under 1%.”

I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Not content with dismissing the WHO’s warnings, Trump then proceeded to contradict his own administration’s advice that people stay home if they’re feeling sick.



“If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better, just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work, some of them go to work, but they get better, and then when you do have a death, like you’ve had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California, I believe you had one in New York.”

There have been no deaths reported in New York.

Trump’s barrage of misinformation about the outbreak on Wednesday night was just the latest example of the president trying to deflect any criticism his administration has received for its botched response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president tried to lay the blame for this on his predecessor.

Trump on coronavirus testing: "The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we're doing & we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate & rapid fashion" (what's he talking about?) pic.twitter.com/Z0UBaORIwI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing,” Trump told a meeting of the coronavirus task force. “And we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place in a much more rapid and accurate fashion.”

READ: Iran’s answer to the coronavirus outbreak: Cut the internet

However, experts on lab testing told Bloomberg they are unaware of any Obama-era rule that would have hindered the Trump administration from authorizing lab-developed tests in an emergency.

Also on Wednesday, during a meeting with airline executives to discuss the outbreak, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx talked about the importance of washing one’s hands and face as a preventative measure.

Trump responded: “I haven’t touched my face in weeks. I miss it.”

In a humorous moment, as Dr. Birx talks about precautions people should take in washing their hands and not touching their face amid coronavirus outbreak, President Trump interjects: “And I haven’t touched my face in weeks, in weeks. I miss it.” https://t.co/aiXgwPARlr pic.twitter.com/T5ckD9y2qj — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020

But close Trump-watchers were quick to point out that this, again, was a lie.

I know this is, like, the lowest of low-hanging fruit, but this is from Monday. https://t.co/T0q681kv8F pic.twitter.com/ppgUabZ1Mm — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) March 4, 2020

‘I haven’t touched my face in weeks’ — Trump



Roll the tape… pic.twitter.com/QtTNsmKOll — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) March 4, 2020

Cover: President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus briefing with Airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images)