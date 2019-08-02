Trump Just Stooped to a New Low in His War with Elijah Cummings

Trump just can’t stop ragging on Elijah Cummings. The Maryland congressman’s latest transgression? Having the audacity to be … the victim of a break-in.

The Baltimore Police Department reported late Thursday that detectives are investigating a break-in that took place at the senior congressman’s Madison Avenue home last Saturday morning. Though it’s not known if there was any property taken or if Cummings was home at the time, the seriousness of the situation didn’t stop the president of the United States from chiming in with his signature brand of apathy.

Videos by VICE

“Really bad news!” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

It was just a few hours after the break-in, coincidentally, when Trump started a barrage of Twitter attacks on Cummings that have now gone on for the better part of a week: He called the state representative “a brutal bully” for his stance on the ongoing crisis at the Mexican border. Cummings, who is head of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has been openly critical of the president, particularly his administration’s use of child separation as a deterrent against Central American migrants trying to enter the country.

READ: The president started his week accusing black leaders of playing the race card

Trump may also have noticed that Cummings has ushered in several investigations into potential corruption in the Trump administration and the Trump family since the president took office in 2017. Most recently his committee authorized subpoenas for emails and texts of top White House aides, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Trump has accused Cummings of having “done nothing” for his district. He later took things a step further, insulting Cummings’ home city of Baltimore, calling it a “disgusting” and “rat and rodent-infested mess.” A day later, he would double down on his comments, adding that Democrats “always play the race card” under scrutiny.

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump spent the better part of July going after congressional Democrats of color, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib. House Democrats have forcefully condemned the repeated attacks, calling them racist and inappropriate -— while some other Republicans and voters have been spurred to similar attacks.

Cover: President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

.

