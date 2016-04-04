Trump Just Tweeted the Most Insane, Fan-Made Campaign Video

Read: I Lived on Trump Products for a Week to See if It Would Make Me Great Again

On Monday morning, Donald Trump retweeted a fan-made video that somehow blends together Trump speeches, footage of violent protests, and Martin Sheen’s voiceover from the video game Mass Effect 2 into perhaps the most brain-bleedingly nuts campaign commercial ever made.

There are also some shots of the moon landing, and Hillary Clinton cackling and barking, and the quote “Donald Trump is simply awe-inspiring” attributed to “all who gaze upon him,” because why not?

The whole thing looks like something the Zeitgeist guys might have whipped up if they had fallen under the spell of the Donald. It reeks of satire, but Trump has taken it as legit, and it seems like it actually is: The video was originally uploaded by a guy named trumpeffect who made an equally bizarre anti-Cruz video, too.

A Trump fan posted the thing to Twitter, it caught the Donald’s attention, and now the garbage fan-made video has somehow wound up as Trump’s pinned tweet. Nothing means anything anymore. Give it a watch above.

UPDATE 4/4/16: Looks like Trump’s retweet has been pulled due to a copyright claim, but the video still exists in the above tweet.