Trump kept the 92-year-old Queen of England waiting onstage for 15 minutes

Queen Elizabeth stood onstage in the summer heat for 15 minutes Friday before she was joined by President Donald Trump, who was already fresh from a press conference where he publicly knocked Prime Minister Theresa May as she stood beside him.

The 92-year-old Elizabeth II, in coat, hat and gloves, stood under a white awning on the Windsor Castle grounds, waiting for Trump’s motorcade. He and first lady Melania Trump eventually stood beside the queen as some uniformed Brits played “The Star Spangled Banner” before joining her inside for tea.

Moments before, Trump hadwrapped up a contentious press conference with Prime Minister May, where he publicly knocked her handling of Brexit, and criticized her for allowing immigrants into Europe who were “changing the culture.”

In perhaps the most aggressive British action against Trump yet, the Queen was seen twice checking her watch, even as she continued to stand outside wearing a hat and coat in the middle of the summer.

https://twitter.com/MarkDiStef/status/1017800400399929344

Thousands of Brits were already gathered in protest in London to object to Trump’s presence in their country, demonstrations which featured an enormous inflatable orange baby Trump flying high above them.

Meanwhile, as the Queen was waiting for Trump to show up, reporters across the pond were also waiting in a room in Washington, where Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that the Department of Justice was indicting 12 Russian intelligence officers who tried to hack into Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The Queen is waiting for Trump to have tea.



We're waiting for Rosenstein and new indictments. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 13, 2018

Cover image: WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honor guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.