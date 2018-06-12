Nuclear negotiations with a portly tyrant might not be the best time to crack a fat joke

It had all been going so well — “better than anybody could imagine,” according to Donald Trump. But then the master dealmaker, the intuitive diplomat, cracked a fat joke — just as he was sitting down to lunch across from the portly frame of North Korean despot Kim Jong Un.

Having earlier shared a historic handshake and exchanged warm words, President Trump and Kim Jong Un prepared to enjoy a working lunch with their aides.

Addressing photographers in the room, Trump asked if they were getting “a good photo so we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect.”

As the camera pans away from a smiling Trump, it shows Kim across the table looking shocked at Trump’s comment, which appeared to reference his bulbous figure.

The cameras were then ushered out of the room. Fortunately — for the entire world — the leaders emerged together again and went for a stroll through the gardens of the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island before Trump showed Kim his car, known as “The Beast.”

