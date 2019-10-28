Trump Left the World Series Game Early After Being Mercilessly Booed

President Donald Trump showed up to Game 5 of the World Series and basically all of D.C. came together to boo the hell out of him.



Trump arrived at the game just a few minutes before the first pitch and got out of Dodge by the eighth inning of the matchup between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. Press pool reports from Sunday noted the presidential motorcade rolled out at around 10:50 p.m. and had been prepping to go since about 10:15 p.m., well before the game ended around 11:30 p.m.

It’s hard to blame Trump for ditching: Fans in D.C. went out of their way to show the president he wasn’t welcome.

Trump and his posse of fellow Republicans — which included first lady Melania Trump, adviser/daughter Ivanka Trump, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — were shown on the Jumbotron at Nationals Park early on in the game. The crowd responded with loud, sustained booing that lasted until the camera cut away to a new group of people.

But the crowd didn’t stop with boos. They co-opted his own cheer and got a good “Lock him up” chant going.

And still not done, later in the game a few fans unfurled multiple prominent banners with a simple message: “Impeach Trump.” Others held “veterans for impeachment” signs behind home plate, in plain view of the cameras.

Trump had only hours earlier made the stunning announcement that U.S. military forces had killed the long-sought ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a daring raid, so he might have expected a warmer welcome. But the nation’s capital is decidedly not Trump country: About 91 percent of D.C. voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Still it was remarkable to see such a negative reception for a president at the World Series.

Trump had declined the high-profile opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game and arrived with little fanfare before being put on the big screen. Barring Trump, every president since 1910 has thrown out a first pitch, either for Opening Day, the All-Star Game, or the World Series.

The president hasn’t responded to the booing, but perhaps he’ll take solace knowing it was a bad night for the D.C. fans as well. The Nationals lost 7-1.

