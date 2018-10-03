Trump supporters laughed as the president mocked Blasey Ford’s account of sexual assault

Last week Donald Trump called Christine Blasey Ford “a very credible witness.” On Tuesday night he turned on Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, attacking her at a raucous rally in Mississippi, while indicting the entire #MeToo movement for unfairly hurting men.

Trump had been restrained in his criticism of the woman who claims the Supreme Court nominee pinned her to a bed, tried to take off her clothes , and assaulted her at a house party in the 1980s. That ended in Southaven.

Videos by VICE

“How did you get home?” Trump said as part of a question-and-answer patter that attempted to mimic Ford’s testimony. “I don’t remember,” the president said repeatedly.

“How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember.’ Where is the place? ‘I don’t remember.’ How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know.’ What neighborhood was it? ‘I don’t know.’ Where’s the house? ‘I don’t know.’”

President Trump mocked the claims of Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at his rally last night.



The crowd laughed. pic.twitter.com/AASM6yzw1E — VICE News (@VICENews) October 3, 2018

The partisan crowd, including many women, responded with laughter and cheers, breaking out into chants of “We want Kavanaugh! We want Kavanaugh!”

Trump lamented the damage done to Kavanaugh’s life, insinuating that Ford was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the Democrats. “They destroy people, these are really evil people,” Trump said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump declared that the Kavanaugh situation shows “it is a very scary situation where you are guilty until proven innocent.”

He continued the theme in the Magnolia State, saying men would be fired from their jobs because of unfair accusations of sexual harassment.

Trump, who himself has been accused of assault by at least 20 women and has been caught on camera boasting about groping women, failed to offer any words of comfort to the many women who have been attacked, assaulted or raped.

Michael Bromwich, an attorney for Ford, labeled Trump’s attack “vicious, vile, and soulless.”

A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice. https://t.co/UJ0bGxV1EZ — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) October 3, 2018

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump’s attack on Ford was an act of desperation:

.@realDonaldTrump attacked Christine Blasey Ford tonight because that’s all he has left. He can’t defend his dishonest nominee or the sham of a process. All Trump can do is attack a woman who showed more courage in one day than he has in his entire life. https://t.co/0fjssz3rWA — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 3, 2018

Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Ted Cruz for his Senate seat in Texas, said Trump had “demeaned and belittled” Ford with his attack.

Dr. Ford showed courage, power, and strength in her testimony. She should be treated with dignity and respect — not demeaned and belittled by the President of the United States. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 3, 2018

Others defended Trump, with former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer saying Trump didn’t mock Ford. “He pointed out many of the inconsistencies in her account — something the MSM won’t do because they’re too invested in attacking Brett Kavanaugh.”

He didn’t mock Professor Ford. He pointed out many of the inconsistencies in her account – something the MSM won’t do, because they’re too invested in attacking Brett Kavanaugh. If the press were balanced, they would have raised the same issues Pres. Trump raised here. https://t.co/qsUAZeGWkl — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 3, 2018

Ford admitted during her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee that she could not recall details about the location and exact date of the attack but said that she was 100 percent certain Kavanaugh was the man who groped her, covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming.

READ: Lindsey Graham’s plan if Kavanaugh fails? Just nominate him again.

Kavanaugh has staunchly denied the allegations and the FBI is currently conducting additional investigations into Ford’s allegation and those made by his former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, who says the judge shoved his penis in her face during a drunken dorm party in the early 1980s.

Cover image: Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Southaven, Mississippi, U.S. October 2, 2018. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)