Trump ‘Never Ate the Bread’ During Fast Food Binges, Says Former Campaign Manager

It’s not exactly a state secret that President Trump really likes fast food. But when reports emerged earlier this week of the commander-in-chief’s campaign diet, it was still pretty shocking to find out just how much fast food he could apparently take down.

According to the president’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, candidate Trump would eat four McDonald’s sandwiches and a milkshake in one sitting aboard Trump Force One, as documented in his new book Let Trump Be Trump. Clearly a big part of letting Trump be Trump means catering to his unbridled love of cheap, “clean” burgers from fast food chains.

Videos by VICE

When Lewandowski appeared on CNN to plug his book, anchor Alisyn Camerota couldn’t help but voice unease about the presidential burger binges he describes in it. “When the president would order for dinner two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake and eat all that, were you concerned about him?” she asks with a bit of a smirk.

Asked about Trump's campaign trail fast food eating habits (2 Big Macs, 2 Filet of Fish, chocolate milkshake) on @NewDay, Corey Lewandowski says: "Well, he never ate the bread, which is the important part … Was I concerned? No" https://t.co/YM7G41NAA3 — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) December 7, 2017

Lewandowski then throws a curveball Camerota’s way with, “Well, he never ate the bread, which is the important part,” at which point Alisyn Camerota just starts laughing. Unfazed, Lewandowski elaborates, “So it was really just, you know, there’s a couple of fish sandwiches and a couple pieces of meat and a drink. And, you know? Was I concerned? No. He was so busy campaigning, we didn’t have time to sit down for a meal.”

READ MORE: Trump’s Oddly Specific White House Eating Habits Have Been Revealed

Trump sure didn’t have any problems eating “the bread” when he hawked stuffed crust for Pizza Hut back in the day, and even if he did methodically remove the starch from his burgers, two Big Macs and two Filets-O-Fish is still a shitload of fast food.

But if you’re going to eat a Big Mac without the bun, you should just make Loaded Cheeseburger Fries. Duh.

WATCH: Desus and Mero Discuss Trump’s Fast-Food Diet