Trump Is Already Talking About Running for President in 2024

He ain’t going away. He was never going to.

President Trump publicly floated a 2024 bid for the presidency Tuesday night, his clearest signal yet that he plans to stay the dominant force within the Republican Party for years to come.

Videos by VICE

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump said during a White House holiday party, according to the Associated Press. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Even as he floated a 2024 run, Trump continued to refuse to concede the election he lost last month — and made it clear he’ll never admit he lost.

“It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like that,” Trump told the group. “I call it a rigged election, and I always will.”

It’s long been clear that Trump wouldn’t follow his presidential

predecessors in staying out of the limelight after leaving the White House. Both Presidents Obama and George W. Bush largely avoided politics after their terms, continuing a long-held tradition. But Trump has an iron grip on the GOP base that he has no interest in relaxing, and the best way for him to stay relevant and talked about is by running — or threatening to run — once again, while denying that he lost in the first place.

That could have long-term consequences for his party, keeping other Republicans in line for fear of inviting the wrath of Trump and freezing the rest of the GOP field in case Trump does decide to run again.

Polls already show that vast majorities of Trump voters believe he didn’t legitimately lose the election — a YouGov poll released Monday found that 85 percent of Trump voters don’t think Biden legitimately won the election.

NBC News reported Tuesday evening that Trump is considering announcing a 2024 bid on Biden’s inauguration day.

And Trump has been increasingly vocal about his desire to continue his long-running domination of both the headlines and his party.

On Monday night, he retweeted that mocked people who expected him to “just go away,” adding: “Think I’ll stick around for awhile!”