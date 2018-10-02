Trump really just said it’s a “very scary time” to be a man in America

It’s a tough time to be a young man in America, what with all these allegations of sexual harassment and assault, President Trump observed Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn about the allegations against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Trump warned that it’s a “very scary time for young men in America.”

“It is a very scary situation where you are guilty until proven innocent,” said Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and once called for five teenagers to get the death penalty for a crime for which they were later exonerated.



According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, only somewhere between two and 10 percent of rape reports are false.

"It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of," Trump said of Brett Kavanaugh before leaving for Philadelphia.



"It's a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of," Trump said of Brett Kavanaugh before leaving for Philadelphia.

Kavanaugh has been accused of a several sexual infractions, most notably allegedly pinning Christine Blasey Ford to a bed and groping her over her clothing during a teen party in the early 1980s. They both testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, with Kavanaugh saying he was certain it never happened and Ford saying she was entirely certain she was attacked by Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has also been accused of sexual misconduct by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

The FBI is currently investigating the claims against Kavanaugh, and is expected to present its findings to senators later this week

Trump’s statement Tuesday echoed those of his son, Donald Trump Jr., who told DailyMailTV that he’s more worried for his sons than his daughters in the current political climate, fearing his boys will be falsely accused of sexual assault.

“I’ve got boys and I’ve got girls,” he said. “And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.”

Cover image: Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House on October 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to speak to the National Electrical Contractors Association and will later hold a rally in Mississippi. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)