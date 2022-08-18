Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth Social account.

The article, an op-ed penned by the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial board member Kimberley Strassel, argues that the FBI search of Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago could set off “a toxic cycle of reprisal and escalation” once Republicans get back into power. Strassel suggested that a future Republican-controlled Department of Justice may decide to start raiding the homes of prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The post is only the most recent signal Trump and his allies are considering reprisals.

Trump’s longtime personal attorney Rudy Giuliani explicitly warned last week that Trump will send federal agents to Biden’s house if Trump wins the next election. “If Trump gets elected, the first thing he’ll do is raid every one of Biden’s houses,” Giuliani told the New York Post. Giuliani said it would be a legitimate response to the Mar-a-Lago search, which he called a politically motivated raid aimed at hurting Trump’s political future.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, warned Attorney General Merrick Garland to expect rigorous congressional oversight if Republicans retake control of the chamber in the midterms.



“Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy tweeted.

Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is peddling shirts and hats emblazoned with the words: “Defund the FBI.” Trump attorney Alina Habba predicted this week that criminally charging Trump “would cause so much mayhem. That would be a monstrous mistake.”

Law enforcement officials are warning about an increase in threats against federal agents and buildings from hardcore Trump supporters enraged by the search of Mar-a-Lago last week. The tensions have already fueled real-life incidents, including the death of a gunman in a shootout with police who had tried to enter an FBI building in Cincinnati and the arrest of a Pennsylvania man for posting death threats against agents online.

Last week, just as Trump was ramping up his public accusations against the FBI and DOJ over the search, he reportedly sent an emissary asking Attorney General Garland how he could help calm down his supporters: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?”

The question bizarrely ignored Trump’s role in fanning the flames.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday, Trump once again publicly offered to “help” reduce tensions, but also darkly warned that all hell will break loose if the strife continues.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump said. “Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

This is hardly the first time Trump has threatened his political opponents. His first presidential campaign was dominated by his own calls to lock up his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

During a presidential debate in October 2016, Trump told Clinton: “If I win, I’m going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there’s never been so many lies, so much deception.”

Clinton responded: “It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country.”

Trump fired back: “Because you’d be in jail.”

