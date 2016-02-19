Trump Says He Eats Lots of Fast Food Because It’s ‘Clean’

Have you ever thought about what billionaires eat on a day-to-day basis? Do the world’s plutocrats subsist solely on chocolate bars and chicken, like Howard Hughes? Do today’s rich-and-famous prefer to be fed an unending supply of caviar and bottarga compressed into energy bars? Or could it be they will have days where only chartreuse-colored food is allowed pass their discerning lips?

Luckily, we, the 99 percent, have been delivered the answer to this age-old question. And, good news: It didn’t even involve breaking into Warren Buffet’s compound.

Real estate mogul and presidential candidate Donald Trump took some time yesterday, during a CNN Republican presidential town hall with South Carolina voters that was moderated by Anderson Cooper, to profess his unabashed love for all things fast food. That’s right—despite having previously explained to the world, “I’m really rich“, Trump still loves to mix it up with us lesser folks at a good ol’ fast food joint. People who aren’t obscenely wealthy still say “joint,” right? Guys?

In what couldn’t possibly be construed in the least bit as pandering, Trump took some time during yesterday’s town hall debate to pimp for some of his favorite fast food chains. “I think the food is good. I think all of those places, Burger King, McDonald’s, I can live with it.” But that’s not all. “The other night I had Kentucky Fried Chicken. Not the worst thing in the world,” Trump said.

Trump’s declarations aren’t the first time he has expressed his love of fast food, for payment or otherwise. He has previously appeared in advertisements for both McDonald’s and Pizza Hut (the latter of which is owned by the same parent company as KFC).

Trump credits his love for fast food to the cleanliness of the outlets. He said, “One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. One bad hamburger and you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business.”

“I like cleanliness,” explained Trump, “and I think you’re better off going there than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

Just what is it about eccentric billionaires and their crippling fear of germs? Maybe Trump will end up going full Howard Hughes and start eating McNuggets inside a fort of Kleenex boxes.

Trump then told a bemused Anderson Cooper that his favorite fast food offerings where these: “The Big Macs are great. A Quarter Pounder with cheese.”

But the best of all? That would be the “Fish Delight” at McDonald’s, Trump said.

What? You’ve never heard of the Fish Delight? Maybe because there is not such thing. Perhaps the presidential hopeful was referring to the fabled Filet-O-Fish, a staple at McDonald’s pretty much since its invention in 1962.

But what about the question of what the 1 percent really eat?

We’re sorry to say that that may very well remain a mystery for many years to come.