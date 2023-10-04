Yes, Trump Could Become Speaker of the House

Could former President Donald Trump become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives?

The short answer is, yes, almost all experts agree that it’s technically possible. And a rising chorus of ring-wing voices are calling for exactly that.

There’s no rule specifying that the Speaker—a position so important it’s third in line for the presidency—needs to be a sitting member of the House.

And now, after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s historic leadership implosion following an unprecedented vote for his ouster led by right-wing firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, some in the right-wing political system are saying Trump is the man for the job.

“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump,” MAGA bomb-thrower Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted.

I’m supporting President Donald J. Trump to be the next Speaker of the House!



He has a proven four year record of putting America First and implementing the policies the American people want.



President Trump is the man for the job! pic.twitter.com/KFOIb64XMe — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 4, 2023

Greene isn’t the only sitting member who is publicly backing Trump. Rep. Troy Nehls, Republican of Texas, also posted enthusiastic support for the idea. Conservative outlet Newsmax teased the prospect, when a presenter said the next speaker could be someone “whose name rhymes with… ‘Trump.’”

Newsmax host floats Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/wgTTb9jxR5 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) October 3, 2023

Electing Trump as Speaker would be historically unprecedented. While non-members have earned votes to become Speaker, none has ever won the post. And while the majority of experts hold that a non-member of Congress can become Speaker, the view is not completely unanimous among Congressional experts. Diana Schaub, a political science professor at Loyola University Maryland, has argued that the framers of the Constitution probably didn’t think anyone would ever try to elect a non-member. So there is at least a chance the Supreme Court might weigh in and rule the move illegitimate, if Trump actually went for it.

Trump didn’t immediately reject the idea when asked about it on Wednesday morning. He said he’s “focused” on his presidential campaign. But added, vaguely: “I’ll do whatever it is to help.”

President Trump on the House Speaker's race. pic.twitter.com/JGIh4Eo01d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2023

In the past, when his name was raised in the spring of 2022 by a few isolated voices to become Speaker, he said flatly that he wasn’t interested.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity chimed in Tuesday night, saying “sources” told him some House Republicans have been in contact with Trump about the idea, and that Trump “might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term if necessary.”

Meanwhile, it’s not like Trump has nothing else to do.

Trump is currently facing 91 felony counts in four districts, in criminal cases brought by three different sets of prosecutors. He’s in the middle of a $250 million civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused him and his family business of rampant fraud. He’s pleaded not guilty in all the criminal cases, and denied all wrong-doing in the civil trial. None of his current legal troubles make him technically ineligible to be Speaker.

And he’s still dominating the battle for the GOP presidential nomination.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said Trump should be put forward for the job as a “litmus test on these Republicans” in the House—to see who will stand with him.

“You can nominate someone that’s not in Congress,” said Jones. “With all the fake charges and all the fake trials, how awesome would it be to make Donald Trump Speaker of the House!”