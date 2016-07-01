Trump Spent $12,000 of Charity Money on Autographed Tim Tebow Gear

Earlier this week, the Washington Post dropped a damning investigation on Donald Trump’s philanthropic side (or complete lack thereof), reporting that the billionaire may have donated less than $10,000 to charities over seven years. Well, today the Post also reported that four years ago, Trump spent more than that—$12,000—on an autographed Tim Tebow Broncos helmet and jersey at a charity auction, paying for it with charity money that was not his own.

The Post called into question the legality of Trump’s payment, given that the IRS forbids what is called “self-dealing,” which is basically when non-profit officials use their charity to benefit themselves. The deal looked even shadier, as Trump allegedly hasn’t donated any of his own money to the organization that put on the auction: Susan G. Komen, which is dedicated to fighting breast cancer. Instead, he wrote a check in the name of the Donald J. Trump Foundation, founded in 1987, that largely comprised other people’s money.

The legality of Trump’s purchase hinges upon whether or not he used the helmet and jersey to benefit the Donald J. Trump Foundation. If they’re in his personal cache, he should have reported the purchase to the IRS (which he didn’t do). If it was used for the Donald J. Trump Foundation at another auction, he’s off the hook. Shady circumstances nonetheless.

Sure, four years ago Tim Tebow was a hot ticket. But in retrospect, of all the players he could have chosen, Trump went for the most gilded one. So shiny at first. So chipped away later. The Post reports that a similar Tebow autographed jersey and helmet are now going for $415 online.

