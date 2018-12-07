Trump doesn’t seem at all concerned about the docs Mueller is going to release today

President Donald Trump spent Friday morning launching a blistering attack on special counsel Robert Mueller — just hours before the former FBI director will reveal new details on probes in former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

Trump’s Twitter tirade began at 6:18 a.m. ET and consisted of five spittle-inflected tweets attacking everyone from the special counsel to “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew Weissman, a prosecutor who is part of Mueller’s team.

“Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt,” Trump said in his opening tweet.

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…..overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

After firing off a non-sequitur tweet about how well China negotiations are going, Trump went back to Mueller-mania with a tweet claiming that his lawyer Rudy Giuliani had completed 87 pages of an alternative report to Mueller’s one:



It has been incorrectly reported that Rudy Giuliani and others will not be doing a counter to the Mueller Report. That is Fake News. Already 87 pages done, but obviously cannot complete until we see the final Witch Hunt Report. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

The special counsel is set to present new evidence in probes into both Manafort and Cohen to courts in Washington and New York by 5 p.m. Friday.



Mueller will file details to a federal court in Washington of the alleged lies Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, told prosecutors in breach of his plea deal.

The filing could shed new light on Manafort’s business dealings and consulting work for pro-Kremlin interests in Ukraine. Manafort maintains that he has been truthful with Mueller.



In Cohen’s case, Mueller and the Southern District of New York will file sentencing memos on Trump’s former private lawyer related to two separate charges.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to financial crimes, and last week he admitted lying to Congress in a Mueller case. Attention will focus on whether Mueller reveals new details about Cohen’s admission last week that he sought help from the Kremlin for a Trump skyscraper in Moscow late into the 2016 campaign.



Trump’s early tirade could be the beginning of a very busy day for the U.S. president.

As well as dealing with the fallout from new Mueller filings, reports suggest Trump announced he will appoint former Fox News host Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. while William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, will be appointed as Jeff Sessions’ replacement.

There’s also the chance that today could be the day Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly calls it quits, with reports that Friday morning’s White House senior staff meeting, which would have been led by John Kelly, being canceled.

I am told this morning’s White House senior staff meeting, which would have been led by John Kelly, has been cancelled. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) December 7, 2018

Cover: President Donald Trump speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)