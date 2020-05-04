Trump Spent the Weekend Tweeting Wild Conspiracy Theories While Nearly 5,000 Americans Died of Coronavirus

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

If you had any illusions that President Donald Trump might slow down after a wild weekend of outrageous tweeting from Camp David, you would be wrong.



On Monday morning, Trump fired off a shot at MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and co-host/wife Mika Brzezinski, saying Florida should “open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case” against Scarborough over the 2001 death of one of the employees in then-Congressman Scarborough’s district office.

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

The death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis was ruled an accident; the coroner said she had an undiagnosed heart condition that caused her to pass out, and she hit her head when she fell, causing a fatal blood clot to the brain. But this isn’t the first time Trump has implied his former friend had something to do with Klausutis’ death.

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Aside from casually implying that Scarborough killed someone, over the weekend Trump gorged on positive news about himself, wrote highly questionable retweets, and attacked opponents in politics and the media. After tweeting that he had 96% support from Republicans in the latest Gallup poll (it was 93%, but who’s counting), he retweeted an account called SexCounseling that asked: Why not 100%?

As far as I am concerned, it should be a 100% approval from all of the Republican party, whats wrong with the 4%? — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) May 2, 2020

Trump also said MSNBC host Nicole Wallace was thrown off ABC’s “The View” “like a dog,” after she said that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who’s been accused of sexual assault, was the victim of a smear campaign from the Right:

She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes! https://t.co/F8azYEJHm5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Trump then hit out at Wallace’s former boss, President George W. Bush, for not defending him during his impeachment trial, after Bush released a video Saturday calling for political unity during the pandemic:

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Then, he retweeted a tweet from QAnon follower and former Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine asserting that rapist billionaire Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

For the #TrumpIsNotADoctor crowd…



Bill Nye is not a scientist.



Greta Thunberg is not a climate expert.



Hillary Clinton is not a President.



AOC is not an economist.



CNN is not a news network.



Joe Biden is not winning in 2020.



…and Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 24, 2020

And on Sunday, Trump got weirdly biblical, kind of:

….And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls, and the lost souls all over the World, and became greater than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

To cap off the weekend, Trump did a two-hour virtual town hall with Fox News, in which he again revised his prediction of how many Americans would die from coronavirus upward to 100,000, predicted a vaccine would be available by the end of this year with absolutely no evidence, and said that some states skeptical of reopening right away “frankly aren’t going fast enough.”

At least 4,780 people (and counting) have died of coronavirus in America since Friday, according to STAT News.

Cover: President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)