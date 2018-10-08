Trump still likes Taylor Swift, but a little less now

President Donald Trump, who thinks Kanye West is “very cool,” has soured approximately 25 percent on Taylor Swift’s music after she endorsed a Democratic candidate for Senate.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

At least that’s what he told White House reporters on Monday. But he made clear that Swift, who endorsed former Gov. Phil Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate race on Sunday and deemed his Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn, as terrifying, has fallen only slightly out of the president’s good graces.



“I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her,” Trump assured reporters. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”









“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now,” President Trump says when asked about Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Marsha Blackburn pic.twitter.com/rTtpslk56Y — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2018

Swift, who has a house near Nashville, has not commented on Trump’s comments about her comments.

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift wrote in her lengthy political Instagram statement Sunday. Previously, she had been oddly co-opted by the alt-right after she declined to endorse a candidate in the 2016 election. She stepped out to endorse Bredesen after staying largely apolitical for years.

Although it’s not clear how much Trump listened to Swift originally, a 25 percent loss isn’t too drastic in the grand scheme of things. Plus, he once tweeted that she’s terrific, which is about in-line with Kanye’s “very cool.” However, unlike her foe Kim Kardashian, Swift has never personally visited Trump in the Oval Office. This context is necessary.





Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Cover image: ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 06: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS)