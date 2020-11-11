Trump Supporter Charged in Golf Club Attack on Elderly Biden Sign Holders

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly swinging a golf club at elderly supporters of President-elect Joe Biden, and punching one of them in the head.

Mark Ulsaker, a supporter of President Donald Trump, allegedly got into an argument with a couple on Sunday in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, near St. Paul, as they stood on a street corner and waved a political sign celebrating Biden’s victory, according to a complaint obtained by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Ulsaker reportedly yelled obscenities at the couple, a 78-year-old woman and an 80-year old man. He then allegedly swung a golf club at the couple, breaking it over the woman’s chair, and punched the man in the head, according to CBS 4. He then went back to his car, and when the woman tried to chase him down, he reportedly drove toward her and hopped a curb before speeding away, according to CBS 4.

Police arrived at Ulsaker’s house after tracking down his license plate number, and he allegedly threw a punch at an officer but stopped resisting once the cop threatened him with a taser. The cop injured his thumb, according to the Star-Tribune.

Ulsaker allegedly told police he was a “Trump supporter” who was angry at the sign; it’s not known what the sign said. He also allegedly claimed he punched the elderly man because he came after Ulsaker first, but he admitted to driving his pickup truck over the curb to scare the woman.

Ulsaker was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and assault of a police officer, and is currently being held on $25,000 bail in Ramsey County District Court, according to the Star-Tribune.

So far, there have not been any major instances of violence in the wake of the election, in which Trump is still contesting the results, refusing to concede, and claiming widespread voting irregularities despite producing no evidence to back up his claims. But threats of violence have popped up around the country.

On Nov. 5, as Pennsylvania continued to count mail-in ballots, Philadelphia police detained and charged two armed men from Virginia with weapons violations. The men, 61-year-old Vets for Trump founder Antonio LaMotta and 42-year-old Joshua Macias, were apparently supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said they came to the city “possibly for a reason related to the ongoing canvas of votes.” Bail was set at $750,000 each, according to the AP.

QAnon decals on back window of Hummer parked near Pa. Convention Center and under investigation after police got a tip that occupants were armed and targeting the Convention Center where vote-counting in presidential election is underway. pic.twitter.com/SKAUhcmBvQ — Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) November 6, 2020

And last week, a Trump supporter in East Los Angeles was detained for reportedly making threats of violence. He reportedly has since apologized and said he was intoxicated at the time.

“At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out,” the man allegedly said in an Instagram video. “If I go to hell I’m taking these motherfuckers with me.”