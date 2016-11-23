Trump Supporters Created Beef with Hamilton, Ontario Instead of Hamilton, the Musical

As the terrifying saga of the Trump administration vs. the media slowly unfolds, a story that gathered a huge amount of attention in entertainment spheres was that of Vice President-Elect Mike Pence’s attendance of Hamilton. The cast altered song lyrics and addressed him almost directly throughout the performance, not to mention boos from the audience. Trump himself took to Twitter, demanded that Pence be apologized to, and urged his supporters to boycott the musical. They complied by throwing vitriol towards… a theatre in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Hamilton Theatre has received the brunt of Trump supporter rage, since their Twitter handle of @HamiltonTheatre is similar to and easily confused with Hamilton, the musical’s, handle of @HamiltonMusical. As Buzzfeed reports, the theatre staff aren’t too bothered by their mentions blowing up since all publicity is good publicity, apparently. It’s all dependent on who lives, who dies, who tells your story, right?

Videos by VICE

Phil is one of the few people in the world who shamelessly enjoys this musical. He’s on Twitter.