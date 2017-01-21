Trump Supporters Told Us Their Hopes and Dreams

The story Donald Trump has been telling, from his now-famous escalator descent to his improbable rise to the presidency, was this: He has built great buildings, hotels, casinos, wooed models and dined with famous people, become famous and rich several times over, and even created a show all about how rich and famous he was. So no matter how over-the-top his promises sound—that he will defeat all his opponents, that he will eliminate crime and save his supporters from lives of destitution, that he will single-handedly change the course of American history for the better—he will make good on them, because he can do anything.

The morning of the inauguration, on the National Lawn in Washington, DC, my photographer and I spoke to some of the people who believed most fervently in that story. We wanted to hear why they had come all the way here to see the Trump era officially ushered in, and what they imagined America would look like in four or eight years after Trump has wrought his changes.

Videos by VICE

Below are their hopes and dreams for the Trump age, in their own words.

All photos by Jason Bergman



In the next six months, you’ll see half of the wall built, half of the Mexicans deported who are criminals, the jobs that will be here—I bet you there will be 5 million jobs within the next six months, because of all the industry that’s gonna be coming back. We may have a little downfall from a trade war with China, but that downfall will tick back up. Not Mexico—Mexico wants to work with us. They don’t want to fight us.



I don’t want him to pivot… I want him to be the way he is now. Speak the way he does. That’s why I voted for Trump. I didn’t vote for a politician. I voted for a businessman who’s going to help this country. I’ve been waiting for a man like this for 40 years. My father was a politician in Middlebrook, a councilman, so I know what politicians do. Forty years, I’ve been waiting for him. And he’s just going to be that good. He’s not gonna give me a speech that I can’t understand, because he’s saying everything in a roundabout way. He tells you what he wants to do, straight up. And politicians don’t tell you straight up. They tell you around, and give you funny answers. He spoke to my heart.

–Jerry Dragon, 64, a disabled Vietnam veteran from Cleveland

We lost the last two elections, but you know what? We support it because God tells us to support our leaders. So we did that, and now it’s our turn. Our president won, and we’re here to support him. We came here on Tuesday; we did a prayer walk, around the Capitol and around the White House, just for protection, guidance, and just that our country will come together as a unit. We were founded on Christian values, and we’re praying and hoping over the next eight years that this president shows love for our country, love for our God, all the things that our Pilgrims came here for. Freedom of religion, freedom to ensure our Christian values. Just look around at the monuments—they have Scripture on them. And we’re just praying that God will bring us back to our values, our Christian values.

–Jackie Davey (right), 54, from Spokane, Washington

The country’s so divided. So we want to be here to support our country, our nation, our leadership, and show people that we’re not racists. We’re not about all those things that they’re accusing us of, because we support Trump. In four years, America will be, once again, safe, and that won’t have to fear that my family and my grandchildren, when we go to a mall, that we’re gonna have to endure some type of terror. I don’t personally feel unsafe, but I see it around us. We were even told not to come here. Because of what was gonna happen to us. And we were just like, “No…”

–Reverend Peggy Irvin (left), 62, from Denver

I’m most excited about the economy and the things he’s gonna do for the economy. I just think we’ve had some poor policies, some poor statistics for the American people on the way of jobs, employment, job-seeking factors. I feel as if he, as a businessman, has done very well for himself. And I feel like he can bring success to the country.

As a president, he’s got a way of speaking to the American people that nobody else has really been able to capture as a politician. I feel as though it’s great, but I feel as though he should tone down just a little. But I think he will tone it down enough, and I think he’ll do a great job. I don’t think he should get off Twitter. I think Twitter has done him really well. Twitter, if used correctly, could really help him through the presidency. Obama currently has a Twitter. I feel as if it’s a good way to reach to the American people.

-Dylon Schwahn (right), 20, from Tennessee.

I came out because it was a fun opportunity. I’ve not been a super crazy supporter, or passionate about him. But we wanted to come up here, and do DC, do the inauguration, skip class. It’s just a cool opportunity to come out here. I hope for something just a little different. Nothing radical, or anything too specific. Just a little different, to sort things out. I’m hoping he can tone it down a little bit, and become a little presidential. I really want him to change things, and set a new tone.

-Brock Bolton (left), 20, from Tennessee

I’m out here because I like the way he supports the police. I like how he supports law and order. I feel there’s been a target on the back of police officers for the past six years of the current administration, and I’m really looking forward to the next four years of restoring order and respect, and just prosperity. I feel the president has just bankrupted us, and chosen my paycheck and health insurance. My rates have skyrocketed. I used to have health insurance for free. I don’t anymore.

I want someone who’s tough and strong. America leads from the front. I’m tired of us leading from behind. That’s why I’m here. I want him to be strong on trade, bringing jobs back to this country. We have the best economy in the world, and he’s been giving it all away to everybody else. I want what’s best for us. And a strong United States is a strong world. That’s what I’m looking for out of him. I want someone who’s strong enough. People may not like him, but they’re gonna respect him.

–Chris Darr, 37 (right), from Champaign, Illinois

I just want to see the United States have a backbone again. Just being strong, being proud. Not cowering and bowing to other countries. Trade, bringing jobs back. Just being proud to be American again. He’s big on military, and treating the vets with respect. Illegal immigrants have been coming in, and stuff like that. Strong borders—we want immigrants! Just come in the right way.

–Michael Wertz (left), 35, from Champaign, Illinois

I’m the principal of a school, and this election has been the most interest we’ve ever seen from our students. So we got presented the opportunity by a tour company to jump on board. We’ve been here for four days. We came in yesterday, and we’re here until Sunday.

I’d just like to see an improvement on the overall economy, the overall attitude of our country. I think it’s spiraled down in the last eight years, and I want to see us coming together. I’m looking for the message of more coming together, and I think he’s made some comments that have run people from that direction, but I think there’s also a big misconception to his message as well. I think he’s gotta tone it down a notch, but social media is very 2017. You come into school, and all the kids are using it.

–Russell Stevener, 32, from Utica, New York

I want him to just bring peace, but also, harmony back into the United States. Less violence. Just talking about the unity, and what he’s gonna do to bring about these things, so we can be proud of the United States again. And that’s the biggest thing—trying to bring us back, so we’re not divided by race or religion. We’re all American. It feels like the country is more divided than ever. Everyone’s out for themselves, and they need to reunite with all of us.

Over the next four years, I see him being very strong, outspoken… sometimes it can be a little harsh to hear. Sometimes he needs to listen more than talk, and listen to other people. But I think it’ll go well. But I’m looking for a change, just to see what happens.

–Donitta Gardiner, 55, from Des Moines

Follow John Surico on Twitter.

Follow photographer Jason Bergman on Instagram.