Trump Surrogate Attacks Jay Z for Showing “Mazel Tov Cocktails” in a Music Video

Last night, conservative commentator and Donald Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes criticized Hillary Clinton’s decision to have Jay Z head a show in Cleveland to attract young voters. During the broadcast, to drive her point home, Hughes accused Jay Z’s message to be anti-police by referencing the video for his “No Church In The Wild” song with Kanye West, saying that the video starts with a crowd throwing “mazel tov” cocktails—not molotov. The gaffe was first caught by Deadspin on Twitter. Unlike Hughes, Jay knows the proper occasion to pay homage to Jewish customs. In his song “Roc Boys (And The Winner Is),” he raps, “Rich niggas, black bar mitzvahs/Mazel tov, it’s a celebration bitches/L’ chaim.” Watch the clip below.
