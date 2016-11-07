Trump Surrogate Attacks Jay Z for Showing “Mazel Tov Cocktails” in a Music Video

​Last night, conservative commentator and Donald Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes criticized Hillary Clinton’s decision to have Jay Z head a show in Cleveland to attract young voters. During the broadcast, to drive her point home, Hughes accused Jay Z’s message to be anti-police by referencing the video for his “No Church In The Wild” song with Kanye West, saying that the video starts with a crowd throwing “mazel tov” cocktails—not molotov. The gaffe was first caught by Deadspin on Twitter​. Unlike Hughes, Jay knows the proper occasion to pay homage to Jewish customs. In his song “Roc Boys (And The Winner Is),”​ he raps, “Rich niggas, black bar mitzvahs/Mazel tov, it’s a celebration bitches/L’ chaim.”​ Watch the clip below.

