Trump Tells a Rally That He’s Firing Fauci After the Election

President Donald Trump indicated at a rally in Florida on Sunday that he’s considering firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public health expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force who has clashed with Trump and his allies over the administration’s pandemic response.

As the crowd in Opa-Locka, Florida chanted “Fire Fauci,” Trump paused and then said, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little after the election.”

Videos by VICE

The moment President Trump suggested he would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.



Quite a closing message as COVID cases spike across the country. pic.twitter.com/qHLaXVDPL4 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 2, 2020

Trump recently clashed with Fauci after using him in a campaign ad, which Fauci objected to. The longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently said that masks, social distancing, and other coronavirus mitigation efforts may be necessary until 2022, while Trump has relentlessly pushed states to reopen since the spring.

During the same rally, Trump also said he wanted to fight his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. “He’s a weak person, he challenged me a year and a half ago, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn,” Trump said.

"Of all the people in the world I could fight that's probably the one I'd like to most fight. Those legs have gotten very thin" — Trump mocks Biden's appearance and fantasizes about fighting him pic.twitter.com/3qBjhd7MvK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

“Of all the people in the world I could fight, that’s probably the one I’d like to most fight,” Trump said of Biden. “Those legs have gotten very thin. Not a lot of base.”