Here We Go Again: Trump Threatens Apple With a 25% Tariff

Up, down, up, down. Am I describing a see-saw or the American stock markets? Same thing, these days. After an entire April of will-he-or-won’t-he regarding Trump’s tariff experiment, the markets floated through May not out of the clear but somewhat less erratic than the month prior.

Apple found itself once again on the wishy-washy president’s shit list when he said on May 23 that he’s considering a 25% tariff on Apple unless they move their production to the US, alongside saying that he’s also considering a 50% tariff on goods produced in the European Union.

Yes, this again. Yawn. Isn’t it weird that the president, who should be running the country, spends most of his time talking about potties, hawking Teslas, and deciding who’s allowed to attend certain colleges? Oh, and building phones. Can’t forget about that one.

Foxconn factory in zhengzhou, china – credit: VCG via getty images

why this again?

Apple responded by shifting much of its Indian-produced stock of iPhones to American shelves and reserving the Chinese-made iPhones for the rest of the world. India avoided the worst of the tariffs, especially compared to China, so crisis averted, right? Hah.

News of the tantrum thumb-twiddling improvisation “dust up” sent Apple stock down as much as three percent almost immediately, as reported by NBC News. As the news outlet points out, Apple was only just finalizing plans for a $1.5 billion plant in India that’d make iPhone components, as the Financial Times reported.

What Trump doesn’t seem to realize is that establishing a factory and shifting production across the world is expensive and time-consuming. It doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t snap your fingers and have something as gargantuan as the Apple iPhone supply chain pop up in a new location like a Scooby-Doo villain.

The other thing he doesn’t seem to understand is that markets don’t like uncertainty. Trump’s capricious. If he thinks more than one day in advance, he does a good job of hiding it. Why would a major corporation, whether they produce cars or phones, go through the monumental effort and expense of setting up new facilities in America if it’s not just possible but likely that Trump will change his mind before they open for business? That’d just be more wasted time, more wasted money.

