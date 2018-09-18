The Most Horrified Reactions to Trump’s Dick Allegedly Looking Like Toad

By now, you’re probably painfully aware of why Toad and Mario Kart have been trending on Twitter, but if you’ve somehow been spared the stomach-turning explanation, well, allow us to ruin your day: It’s about Donald Trump’s dick. Which, purportedly, looks a lot like Toad from Mario Kart.

The world learned of this alleged phallic-fungal connection from an excerpt of Stormy Daniels’s new memoir, which was published in the Guardian on Tuesday. As she tells it, the president’s dong is “smaller than average,” though “not freakishly small,” and—you know what, we’ll just leave the rest to the excerpt:

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart…

“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

Countless poor, innocent souls out there on the web thought Toad might just be trending because there was some new Nintendo game coming out, or because the internet suddenly remembered how much we all love the little guy. But once the dark truth revealed itself, the denizens of Twitter collectively lost their goddamn minds.

https://twitter.com/webnet/status/1042027619695378432

Some, understandably, felt the urge to scrub the image of Trump’s alleged “yeti pubes” and “huge mushroom head” from their brains by just going ahead and demolishing the cursed machines that brought them the gag-inducing news in the first place:

me finding out why Mario Kart is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/XZyNCecSY7 — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 18, 2018

https://twitter.com/jasoncollette/status/1042029714611884032

when you find out why Mario Kart’s trending pic.twitter.com/qxykSKoTCo — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) September 18, 2018

Me, earlier today: Everyone is talking about Mario Kart! Maybe today will be a good day on Twitter.



Me, 90 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/I5wjbg2DZp — David Byler (@databyler) September 18, 2018

Others seemed to entertain the thought of doing irreparable harm to their bodies, because no physical pain can amount to the mental and emotional trauma of having a first-hand description of Donald Trump’s “unusual” Johnson:

me before seeing why Toad is trending vs me after seeing why Toad is trending pic.twitter.com/8LsY05lfBG — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 18, 2018

Gets up.



Sees why Mario Kart is trending.



Runs directly into traffic. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 18, 2018

I feel bad for the folks at pornhub who are gonna have to deal with a sudden surge in Toad/MarioKart porn searches. pic.twitter.com/Q042YhzXBh — TheDoctor (@13thDrResists) September 18, 2018

A few damaged individuals appeared to feel themselves reverting into infant form, rendered helpless and aghast by what may be the most horrifying writing ever published about the male anatomy:

https://twitter.com/mzbat/status/1042087594740338688

Me: “Oh wow Mario Kart and Toad are trending? Did they announce a new game overnight?”



Me, 3 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/miPFJb7sZr — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 18, 2018

Me, logging on first thing in the morning: oh why is Mario Kart trending, maybe today won’t be that ba— pic.twitter.com/kq2twgyiWz — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 18, 2018

I briefly got excited that a new Mario Kart game was coming out AND THEN pic.twitter.com/ZXPl6OnXWL — Marika Shaub (@marikatogo) September 18, 2018

https://twitter.com/aaronecarroll/status/1042033697006989312

Me: why is my little buddy Toad trending?

*finds out*

Me: pic.twitter.com/SMborCh5IT — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) September 18, 2018

You can’t help but wonder how Team Trump is reacting to the revelation, and what fresh hell we might still be in for if his aides—or, God forbid, the man himself—decide to weigh in here. A few folks already have some ideas.

The best part of Stormy's detailed Toad wiener description is now Melania KNOWS Donald cheated on her. — Katie Goldin 🐜 (@KatieGoldin) September 18, 2018

https://twitter.com/SPLURMF/status/1042121411895222276

Sarah Sanders: "I'm not going to get into a back and forth about whether or not Mr. Trump's penis is shaped like Toad from Mario Kart. I would refer you to his outside counsel, Mr Giuliani." — Deniz S. (@MrFilmkritik) September 18, 2018

IF YOU SEE A TOADSTOOL, MOW AROUND IT! pic.twitter.com/EgnyCDmfEy — RyanAdams.bsky.social 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇹🇭 (@filmystic) September 18, 2018

We’re very sorry you now have to deal with the knowledge, for the rest of your life, of just how purportedly disturbing-looking Trump’s dong is, but hey: As you can plainly see above, at least you’re not alone.

Drew Schwartz


