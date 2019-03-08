Trump took a selfie with the founder of the day spa where Robert Kraft allegedly bought sex services

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

President Donald Trump rooted for the New England Patriots at a Super Bowl party with the founder of the “day spa” where the team’s owner, Robert Kraft, allegedly went for handjobs.

And there’s a selfie to prove it.

Kraft was charged in late February with two counts of soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, in Jupiter, Florida. Almost three weeks earlier, Li Yang — the founder of the spot — sat behind Trump at a Super Bowl party at the president’s West Palm Beach country club, according to the Miami Herald. And at some point during the night, he looked over his shoulder to take a blurry photo with her.

While Trump’s connections to Kraft have long been known, Yang — who sometimes carries a rhinestone “MAGA” clutch, according to the Herald — has also met with the president more than once.

Since 2017, Yang and her family have donated nearly $60,000 to a political action committee tied to Trump and his presidential campaign, despite not appearing politically active prior to Trump’s campaign. Yang also reportedly received a personalized note from Trump and attended events at his Mar-A-Lago club but told the Miami Herald she’s not connected with him and doesn’t belong to any of his Florida clubs.

Yang founded the Orchids of Asia Day Spa under a different name in 2007 but sold it in 2013, according to the Herald. The woman she sold the location to, Hua Zhang, was charged with running a house of prostitution after an anti-human trafficking sting in Florida last month, which ensnared Kraft. She pleaded not guilty.

Kraft, 77, also pleaded not guilty. He’s facing up to a year of jail time.

Yang wasn’t charged in connection with any of the 10 Asian day spas that were shut down, and none of the shuttered businesses were registered to her or her family. In fact, she told the Herald that she’s never broken the law and is out of the day spa business. Online reviews for the business, records seen by the Herald, and interviews, however, imply customers could purchase sex services at the spa when Yang owned it.

Yang had previously opened at least six businesses in Palm Beach and Broward counties, including nail salons and a massage school.

Cover image: In this April 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots jersey from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, and head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)