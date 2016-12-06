The Secret Service Is Being Billed as a ‘New Amenity’ at Trump Tower

While the rest of New York prepares for an inevitable four-year traffic nightmare around Trump Tower, one real estate company is hoping to benefit from the new “unprecedented” heightened security at the president-elect’s home base.

Politico reports that New York real estate company Douglas Elliman sent out an email advertisement for a one-bedroom apartment in the building shortly after the election, touting its boosted security. “The New Aminity [sic]—The United States Secret Service,” the email reportedly reads, going on to call Trump Tower “the Most Secure Building in Manhattan.”

As Politico points out, Trump’s corporation only manages the building and doesn’t see a cut of the sale or rental of the unit, so it’s not like he’s directly using the perks of the US presidency to flip some apartments. The company does, however, pocket a processing fee of roughly $2,000 per application and $250 per each person who decides to live there.

Trump Tower’s hottest new “amenity” is currently costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars each day, by the way. According to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, securing the building will cost New York $500,000 every day until Trump moves into his new digs on Pennsylvania Avenue.