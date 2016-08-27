Trump Tweets Out Pandering Message Regarding Dwyane Wade’s Cousin’s Death, Misspells Wade’s Name

Dwayne Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!

Yesterday afternoon, Nykea Aldridge, 32, was fatally shot on the south side of Chicago while pushing her 3-week-old daughter in a stroller on her way to register her children for school, the Associated Press reports. Bulls star Dwyane Wade, Aldridge’s first cousin, sent out his condolences for the mother of four on Twitter, mourning the loss of a family member due to senseless gun violence. Understandably, it’s a time to grieve.

However, the incident drew the attention of GOP nominee Donald Trump, who tweeted out a message that seemed more intended to pander to black voters than to console Aldridge’s family.



It’s hard to know where to start here, really. Maybe it’s just three characters in. Right off the bat, Trump has misspelled Dwyane’s name by swapping the “y” and the “a” in a way that likely looks more comfortable to his white, chewed bubblegum eyes. Then there’s the fact that Trump evokes the tragic incident in an “I told you so” kind of way, after having recently revamped his campaign to reach out to black voters by saying that their lives “cannot get any worse, and believe me, I’m gonna fix it. I’m gonna make it so good.”

Then, as if Trump couldn’t be talking at/through black voters any more, he turns Aldridge’s death—in the span of two sentences—into a declaration that black people will vote for Trump, as if issuing a command. It is truly impossible to tell which sentence rings most offensive.

Just one day before Aldridge’s death, Wade had spoken out against gun violence during an ESPN Town Hall:

“It’s deep-rooted and it’s something that didn’t start today and something that’s not going to end tomorrow but it’s something that we can start a conversation on, something we can start the work today and hopefully, eventually we can stop it.”



As Trump says on his campaign website, “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed upon. Period.” Maybe it’s best to know who you’re evoking in a time of tragedy, Trump. Or at least have the respect to spell their name correctly.

UPDATE:

It looks like Trump sent a corrected version of his previous tweet.

Dwyane Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!

Yup, he only changed the spelling of Wade’s name. As if that was all that was wrong with it in the first place.