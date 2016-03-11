Trump University Allegedly Harassed Students into Giving Their Instructors Perfect Scores

Donald Trump’s lame-ass university is under fire again for claims made by former students and teachers that the school used some seriously manipulative tactics to coerce pupils into giving their instructors perfect scores on graduation surveys, the New York Times reports.

Former students of the now-shuttered Trump University told the Times that instructors would harass them over the phone in an effort to convince students to give a 5/5 score. Anything less than perfect was too low for Donald Trump, apparently.

Students also claimed teachers would refuse to leave the room or insist the survey be filled out in front of them—even withholding graduation documents until the surveys were done. The former students who spoke to the Times said they also felt pressured to write their names on the form, as the survey seemed to demand a name.

Trump U has claimed to have a 98 percent approval rating, at least according to one exceedingly poorly-built website, but those numbers don’t mean a whole lot if there was an instructor haranguing students into giving him top marks.

But it’s not just students who had problems at Trump University—instructors did too. Former teachers claim their jobs would have been put in jeopardy if they didn’t receive perfect evaluations, and some of them say they were never paid for their work. One instructor insists, “If Trump wins the presidency, I’ve got a president who owes me $50,000.”