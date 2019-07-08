Never Forget: When Trump Ordered a Load of McDonald’s to the White House

Traditionally, only a select group of people could define something as “art“. Gallerists, the art school elite, those high-minded European aesthetes who didn’t seem to do much besides wearing thin scarves at Mayfair private views. But it’s not the 1970s anymore! If you think something is art, it is!

Case in point: the many images to have been posted online that make you feel something; that make you react emotionally and maybe even physically. Because what is art if not an image that moves you in some way?

Remember that photo of Donald Trump in the White House with a load of McDonald’s? That photo moved VICE contributor Joel Golby so profoundly that he’s done a video about it for our series Internet Art History, where we take a deep-dive into some of the most iconic images ever posted online.