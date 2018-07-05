Trump will be a literal big baby during his visit to the U.K.

London’s mayor just OK’d a giant baby Trump balloon to soar over the city when Trump makes his visit to their parliament next week.

“The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” a spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan told CNN on Thursday. In this case, the form is a 19-foot orange balloon sporting Trump’s signature hair and a pair of tiny little hands holding a cell phone.

The big, hairy, blow-up baby president came to fruition after more than 1,000 people contributed £17,000 to a crowdfunding campaign and 10,000 signed a petition supporting it.

“[The mayor’s] city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp,” the mayor’s representative added to CNN. “However, the organizers will also need to receive the necessary approvals from the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service in order for it to fly.”

Activist Leo Murray, the British citizen behind the orange balloon, told Sky News he was pumped to set the balloon into the sky.

“We didn’t get off to the best start with the Mayor’s office over this, who originally told us that they didn’t recognize ‘Trump Baby’ as legitimate protest,” he told Sky. “But following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor. Trump Baby will fly!”

It looks like the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service approve of the big baby Trump, although they retain the right to veto it on the day of the protest, Sky reported. If they don’t, the giant balloon president will fly over the city for two hours the morning of Friday, July 13, while a “Stop Trump” march takes place in central London.

“Sadiq’s main priority is the safety of all Londoners and visitors to our city, and as always we are working in very close coordination with the Metropolitan Police and other key agencies to ensure all protests are carried out safely and securely,” the spokesperson told CNN.

It isn’t a huge surprise that Khan is allowing the Trump balloon to fly over the city — Trump and Khan have gotten into a few Twitter arguments, particularly in response to a terrorist attack in London, and Khan has been outspoken in his opposition to the president.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Cover image: The Trump Baby team gives the six meter high inflatable TrumpBaby his first London outing inside the disused North London playground, Islington, London, United Kingdom. 26th June 2018. Photo by Andrew Aitchison/In pictures via Getty Images.