Photos of Pig Heads and Human Pyramids at the World’s Biggest Trumpet Festival

This article originally appeared on VICE Serbia.

For the last 56 years, the small town of Guča in western Serbia has hosted the world’s largest trumpet festival: “Sabor Trubača” (“trumpet assembly”). During the long weekend in August it takes place, the town of 2,000 people attracts hundreds of thousands of Serbians and visitors from around the world.

Some of them might come for the trumpet competition, but that’s not really the heart of the festival. That would be the countless brass bands in the streets, the makeshift restaurants and bars popping up all around town, and the general inclination of visitors to indulge in one or more of the cardinal sins.