Trump’s Kids Can’t Vote for Him in New York Because They Screwed Up

Maybe Donald Trump’s kids didn’t anticipate their dad doing so well in the 2016 presidential race, or maybe they were just too busy living that reality TV life to register as Republicans. But the Republican frontrunner told Fox & Friends on Monday that Eric and Ivanka Trump won’t be voting in New York’s primary next week.

Still, as you’d expect from a guy whose whole campaign has been one prolonged deluge of braggadocio, Dad isn’t really sweating it.

“They were, you know, unaware of the rules, and they didn’t register in time,” Trump said in the interview, adding that they feel “very, very guilty.” (New York’s closed primary rules require people to switch party registration by the October before the April primary.)

The real estate mogul joked with co-host Steve Doocy that he was going to cut Eric and Ivanka’s allowance off.

It’s unclear who Trump’s four adult children will be voting for in November, if at all. While Donald Jr. is a registered Republican, some of the Trump kids have donated money to Democrats in the past. Which, you know, makes sense given Trump’s own bizarre political evolution from pro-choice New Yorker to right-wing firebrand, but whatever.