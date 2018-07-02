Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen sounds a lot like he’s ready to flip

Michael Cohen once claimed he’d take a bullet for his boss, but he’s not sounding too willing anymore. In an interview with ABC Monday, the president’s personal lawyer said he puts family above any remaining fealty to Trump.

“My wife, my daughter, and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen said on Good Morning America — his first major interview since the FBI raided his office and homes in early April. “I put family and country first.”

Cohen refused to answer whether Trump knew about the $130,000 hush money the lawyer paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to cover up an alleged affair with Trump, but he did say: “I want to answer. One day I will answer, but for now, I can’t comment further on advice of my counsel.”

The interview will no doubt dismay Trump, who tweeted in April that Cohen was not like the rest of the people under investigation by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller and his team, and was unlikely to turn against his former boss.

“Most people will flip if the government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that,” Trump said, following the FBI raids on Cohen’s home and office.

….it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

When asked about his comment that he would “take a bullet” for the president, Cohen rowed back: “To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son, and this country have my first loyalty.”

Cohen also sought to distance himself from Trump’s disparaging comments regarding the FBI and the Mueller investigation.

If Mr. Cohen really gave an "off camera" interview to @GStephanopoulos (whom I respect) for @GMA, he is dumber than I thought. He is playing games & trying to play both sides. There is only one way he can have any legitimate shot at saving his reputation… #TickTock #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 2, 2018

“I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI. I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents,” Cohen said. “When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous, and professional. I thanked them for their service, and as they left, we shook hands.”

On the Mueller investigation, he said: “I don’t like the term witch hunt. As an American, I repudiate Russia’s or any other foreign government’s attempt to interfere or meddle in our democratic process, and I would call on all Americans to do the same.”

Cohen added that he would not become a “punching bag” should Trump or his legal team come after him: “I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy,” he said. “I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”

Cohen did not comment on an ongoing investigation by New York’s Southern District over alleged violations of election law and possible financial crimes associated with his personal business dealings.

Cover image: A still from the “Good Morning America” interview with Michael Cohen. (ABC News)