Trump’s Niece Is About to Publish a Book That Tears Him Apart

WASHINGTON — As a trained clinical psychologist, Mary Trump appears set to tear apart her uncle Donald on the therapist’s couch — with the world watching.

Mary’s bombshell book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” will dissect Trump’s “lethal flaws,” publisher Simon & Schuster officially announced late Monday.

Videos by VICE

It’s due out in late July, just a month before Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination to run for a second term.

“She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” the publisher wrote. “Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

The book signals the eruption of a new civil war in the Trump family, which has mostly lined up staunchly behind him throughout his most divisive moments. President Trump has leaned on heavily on his children and their spouses to run both his administration and his family business. Now, his niece is mounting an outright insurgency against him.

Mary’s tell-all book is actually the second political grenade she’s hurled at her uncle during his presidency, however, although it’s the first one thrown in the open. Mary Trump was also the key secret source for the epic New York Times report in 2018 on how Trump engaged in “fraudulent” tax schemes and reaped $400 million from his father, Fred Trump, according to The Daily Beast.

Mary reportedly got hold of her grandfather Fred’s tax returns during a bitter legal dispute over the division of Fred’s estate after his death.

Mary’s father, Fred Jr., died in 1981 at age 42 following a struggle with alcoholism. In a rare case of self-reproach, President Trump expressed regret over the “pressure” he put on his brother Fred Jr. over his career choices.

Any such regret didn’t stop Donald or his siblings from waging a tough legal battle with Fred Jr.’s children over their inheritance after Fred died in 1999, though. Mary’s brother, Fred 3rd, filed a lawsuit. And things got very bitter, very fast.

In the resulting feud, Donald and his siblings cut off family company payments to cover medical care for Fred 3rd’s son, William, who suffered from cerebral palsy. At the time, Donald Trump told The New York Daily News: “When [Fred 3rd] sued us, we said, ‘Why should we give him medical coverage?’”

Now, Mary Trump is gearing up to take her uncle on, in public, over that incident and more, after years of carefully avoiding the public spotlight while earning a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Adelphi University and studying schizophrenia. Her book dives into the toxic family atmosphere that created Donald Trump and gave him the characteristics that have defined his presidency, according to the publisher.

And her take does not appear to be, in a word, complimentary.

“My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves,” Mary Trump told the New York Daily News at the time of the healthcare incident during the dispute over Fred’s estate in a rare interview. “I’m sure they are not.”

Cover: President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable about America’s seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)