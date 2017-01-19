Trump’s Plan to Make America Great Again Includes Exporting Loser NFL Owners Overseas

It is a tenuous time in the world. America’s international ties will certainly be tested with the incoming administration. That’s why now, more than ever, we need competent people abroad as conduits for the country.

In the NFL, no team has embodied competency, strong communication, and—what President Donald Trump values more than anything else—winning more than the New York Jets. Certainly, that is why Jets owner Woody Johnson will be named, according to CNBC, the new ambassador to the United Kingdom.

BREAKING: President-elect Trump will name the owner of NFL’s NY Jets, Woody Johnson, to be ambassador to the United Kingdom, official says.

— CNBC (@CNBC) January 19, 2017

This isn’t unprecedented. Steelers owner Dan Rooney was named Irish ambassador by Barack Obama. The only difference, really, is that Dan Rooney did not own a flaming pile of dog shit that had been dropped on the New York metropolitan area’s doorstep when he got his gig.

Who knows what this will mean for the Jets. Johnson has been involved in decision-making there and maybe someone else will take over the operation in his stead. Johnson is also on three important NFL committees. What will they do without him?

But at least Johnson is finally doing all he can for the Jets. He had made the mistake of chairing Jeb! Bush’s failed presidential run before realizing Trump was his man. After the lowly last years of Rex Ryan, the buttfumble, the Tebow era, and, uh, now, Trump will finally make the Jets great again, too.