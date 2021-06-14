Trump’s Press Secretary Says She ‘Never Lied.’ Here Are Her Biggest Whoppers.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared on Sunday she “never lied” while working for President Trump.

Videos by VICE

Unsurprisingly, that’s a lie.

McEnany’s proclamation that she was always truthful from the White House podium came at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit.

“And then there was the question, ‘Will you ever lie to us?’, and I said without hesitation, ‘No’. And I never did,” McEnany said. “As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information. But that will never stop the press from calling you a liar.”

She must have forgotten that time she tweeted that “more than a million” people had gathered to rally for Trump in Washington in mid-November 2020, even though the crowd only appeared to be thousands strong and the area they occupied can only physically hold 135,000 people.

Or that time when she said “no tear gas was used” to clear protestors from in front of the White House during Black Lives Matter protests, when in fact pepper balls designed to cause eye and lung irritation were used—a differentiation without a difference.

Or that time when she defended Trump’s claim that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody,” then minutes later claimed he’d “never downplayed critical health information.”

Or that time in September when she declared that Trump “never downplayed the virus”—an assertion that got a “pants on fire” rating from Politifact.

Or all those times she pushed Trump’s post-election lies, attacks on democracy that set up the January 6 Capitol riots.

Or when she claimed Trump “doesn’t lie”—even though, by the Washington Post’s count, Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims in his time as president.

McEnany, who now works for Fox News, promised reporters that she would “never lie” during her first briefing as White House press secretary last May. That didn’t last long.