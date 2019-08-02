Trump’s Top Intel Pick John Ratcliffe Didn’t Even Last a Week

WASHINGTON — Even by the standards of President Trump’s administration, Rep. John Ratcliffe’s troubled nomination to run America’s intelligence services died quickly.

Trump announced Ratcliffe’s withdrawal by presidential tweet on Friday, less than a week after the Texas congressman was put forward to become the new Director of National Intelligence. From the jump, Ratcliffe was dogged by accusations that he’d padded his resume with boasts of terrorist prosecutions that never happened.

Trump said he was withdrawing Ratcliffe’s nomination to save him from being “miserable” in the face of “months of slander and libel.”

Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

….John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Trump said he plans to announce a new pick for Director of National Intelligence “shortly.”

Ratcliffe came under heavy criticism for exaggerating his background as an anti-terrorism prosecutor in the Eastern District of Texas under former President George W. Bush.

His congressional office backed away from his earlier claims to have “put terrorists in prison,” after evidence could not be presented that he ever actually prosecuted a terrorist.

His website stated he “served by special appointment as the prosecutor in U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, one of the nation’s largest terrorism-financing cases.” The site quoted Ratcliffe as saying: “There are individuals that currently sit in prison because I prosecuted them for funneling money to terrorist groups.”



A prosecutor directly involved in the Holy Land case told VICE News that Ratcliffe wasn’t part of the team.

“I think it’s inaccurate to say that he was ‘the’ prosecutor” in the Holy Land case, said Jim Jacks, who is named in the DOJ statement announcing the verdict. “I think he would readily admit he was not the prosecutor on that case. But he did work on matters related to the case.”

In fact, Ratcliffe was actually tasked with investigating issues that led to the case’s mistrial, his office said this week — without bringing any charges.

