Trump’s Twitter war with Kellyanne Conway’s husband just got way more awkward

Kellyanne Conway spends her days fending off attacks against her boss, President Donald Trump. But Trump wants her husband to know he’s the one who’s a “stone cold LOSER.”

Like much of America, the Conways have conflicting opinions on the president. Kellyanne works for him. Her husband George, a prominent conservative lawyer, thinks a “serious inquiry needs to be made” into Trump’s mental state. Never one to back down from a good Twitter feud, the president took a minute to weigh in on their marriage on Wednesday.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump wrote in a tweet early Wednesday.

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

In response, Conway continued to question Trump’s sanity (and maturity).



It isn’t—except perhaps to the extremely juvenile and boorish. What I really wouldn’t want to be called is “Individual-[ ].” https://t.co/2ssGitaNDs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2019

Kellyanne also weighed in — to defend her boss. “You think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?” she told Politico.

But she’s also hopeful people will pay attention to her work, instead of the mudslinging.

“Yesterday George spent the day tweeting about the president,” Kellyanne told Politico. “I spent my day doing two one-hour briefings with press and intergovernmental affairs people, agency people from all across the country and then over an hour briefing that I led in the Oval Office with the president and first lady and the Cabinet on opioids at one year, so this is what I do here. I think it probably looks differently if everybody is turning into ‘Gossip Girl.’”

President Donald Trump greets press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway after they spoke at a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)


