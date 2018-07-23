VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Trump’s Unhinged, All-Caps Iran Tweet Is Already a Meme

By

Share:

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump unleashed an explosive threat directed at the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, who said earlier that day that “American should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Trump’s response, sent out aggressively in an all-caps, late-night tweet, has sparked fears of a potential war with Iran. But, because it’s 2018, his not-so-subtle threat also inspired a flood of memes, pointing back to many of pop culture’s iconic freak outs, from Harry Potter to sports to blockchain.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/JennyLMcNamara/status/1021406001243873281
https://twitter.com/rMemeEconomy/status/1021264312508338176

Others reimagined Trump’s theoretical all-caps scream as epic sing-a-longs.

https://twitter.com/EricRamz/status/1021413056805507072
https://twitter.com/SavinTheBees/status/1021302721775669248
https://twitter.com/kate0sullivan/status/1021416109914972161
https://twitter.com/migrantsoul/status/1021415914728812545
https://twitter.com/garethcowlin/status/1021415016371838979
https://twitter.com/AprilDelRario/status/1021413567810154496
https://twitter.com/SkyNetDirector/status/1021254319197380608

Maybe the most pertinent versions of Trump’s all-caps freakout meme are those trying to get inside the president’s head and explain why he was mashing that caps lock at 11:24 PM on a Sunday.

Of course, the best reaction isn’t a meme at all:

https://twitter.com/sunnyskol/status/1021422384572784642

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter and Instagram.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE