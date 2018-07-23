Trump’s Unhinged, All-Caps Iran Tweet Is Already a Meme

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump unleashed an explosive threat directed at the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, who said earlier that day that “American should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Trump’s response, sent out aggressively in an all-caps, late-night tweet, has sparked fears of a potential war with Iran. But, because it’s 2018, his not-so-subtle threat also inspired a flood of memes, pointing back to many of pop culture’s iconic freak outs, from Harry Potter to sports to blockchain.

https://twitter.com/JennyLMcNamara/status/1021406001243873281

To Iranian President Rouhani: RONALD WOULD LIKE ME TO TELL YOU THAT SEAMUS TOLD HIM THAT DEAN WAS TOLD BY PAVARTI THAT HAGRID IS LOOKING FOR YOU — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IT'S ALL THERE! BLACK AND WHITE, CLEAR AS CRYSTAL! YOU STOLE FIZZY-LIFTING DRINKS! YOU BUMPED INTO THE CEILING, WHICH NOW HAS TO BE WASHED AND STERILIZED, SO YOU GET… NOTHING!!! YOU LOSE! GOOD DAY, SIR! — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: ARE YOU KIDDING ME? WHERE ARE WE AT IN SOCIETY TODAY? COME AFTER ME! I’M A MAN! I’M 40! ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I’M NOT—I’M NOT A KID. WRITE SOMETHING ABOUT ME, OR OUR COACHES. DON’T WRITE ABOUT A KID. — BARNING HARD (@IAMBARNINGHARD) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: THOSE OF YOU IN THE OLD SCHOOL WHO BELIEVE THIS IS A BUBBLE SIMPLY HAVE NOT UNDERSTOOD THE NEW MATHEMATICS OF THE BLOCKCHAIN, OR YOU DID NOT CARED ENOUGH TO TRY. BUBBLES ARE MATHEMATICALLY IMPOSSIBLE IN THIS NEW PARADIGM. SO ARE CORRECTIONS AND ALL E — Mark Constantine (@vexmark) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US. YOU HAVE NO CHANCE TO SURVIVE MAKE YOUR TIME. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 23, 2018

https://twitter.com/rMemeEconomy/status/1021264312508338176

Others reimagined Trump’s theoretical all-caps scream as epic sing-a-longs.

https://twitter.com/EricRamz/status/1021413056805507072

To Iranian President Rouhani: SHUT THE FUCK UP! I KILL YOU!YOU DO NOT TREAT ME LIKE THIS!MY DAUGHTER SICK MY WIFE SICK AND YOU TALKING ABOUT COUPON? WHAT KIND OF BUSINESS IS THIS? IM GOING TO BOMB THAT PLACE MY FRIEND THIS IS NOT GOOD BUSINESS! — horse massacre (@torqpenderloin) July 23, 2018

https://twitter.com/SavinTheBees/status/1021302721775669248

To iranian president rouhani: HELLO ,IT'S ME ,I WAS WONDERING IF AFTER ALL THESE YEARS YOU'D LIKE TO MEET, TO GO OVER EVERITHING, THEY SAY THAT TIME'S SUPPOSED TO HEAL YA BUT I AIN'T DONE MUCH HEALING, HELLO, CAN YOU HEAR ME, I'M IN CALOFORNIA DREAMING ABOUT WHO WE USED TO BE. — ـآرشـ ⅚ (@arashkhat) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: WHEN I WAS A YOUNG BOY MY FATHER TOOK ME INTO THE CITY TO SEE A MARCHING BAND HE SAID SON WHEN YOU GROW UP WOULD YOU BE THE SAVIOR OF THE BROKEN THE BEATEN AND THE DAMNED HE SAID WILL YOU DEFEAT THEM YOUR DEMONS AND ALL THE NON-BELIEVERS THE PLANS TH — @KedgeOnline 🇵🇸 (@KedgeOnline) July 23, 2018

https://twitter.com/kate0sullivan/status/1021416109914972161

https://twitter.com/migrantsoul/status/1021415914728812545

https://twitter.com/garethcowlin/status/1021415016371838979

https://twitter.com/AprilDelRario/status/1021413567810154496

https://twitter.com/SkyNetDirector/status/1021254319197380608

Maybe the most pertinent versions of Trump’s all-caps freakout meme are those trying to get inside the president’s head and explain why he was mashing that caps lock at 11:24 PM on a Sunday.

To Iranian President Rouhani: I JUST HAD A DISASTROUS MEETING IN HELSINKI WITH PUTIN WHERE I CAME OUT LOOKING LIKE A BIGGER CUCK THAN USUAL, SO I *WOULDN'T* READ TOO MUCH INTO THIS DERANGED TWEET IT'S PRETTY MUCH ALL I CAN DO TO MAKE MY FOLLOWERS FEEL LIKE I'M NOT A TOTAL WUSS. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 23, 2018

Of course, the best reaction isn’t a meme at all:

https://twitter.com/sunnyskol/status/1021422384572784642

