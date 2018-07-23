Trump’s Unhinged, All-Caps Iran Tweet Is Already a Meme

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump unleashed an explosive threat directed at the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, who said earlier that day that “American should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”
Trump’s response, sent out aggressively in an all-caps, late-night tweet, has sparked fears of a potential war with Iran. But, because it’s 2018, his not-so-subtle threat also inspired a flood of memes, pointing back to many of pop culture’s iconic freak outs, from Harry Potter to sports to blockchain.
Videos by VICE
Others reimagined Trump’s theoretical all-caps scream as epic sing-a-longs.
Maybe the most pertinent versions of Trump’s all-caps freakout meme are those trying to get inside the president’s head and explain why he was mashing that caps lock at 11:24 PM on a Sunday.
Of course, the best reaction isn’t a meme at all:
