TSA Thought They Were Just Taking Fake IDs, but Some of Them Were Just Tyler, The Creator Merch

TSA confiscates items every day. They love taking food and drinks that are deemed too unsafe to carry onto a flight. Items that they believe are unlawful and illegal are the first to go when combing through your luggage. People even try to smuggle IDs to make it where they need to go. However, even they make mistakes. So when a group of people brought Tyler, The Creator merch, TSA agents thought it was more fake IDs coming through the system.

In a post from the US Transportation Security Administration online, they shared pictures of IDs and Tyler’s merch side by side. They stemmed from his Call Me If You Get Lost era, where the rapper and producer had travel IDs with his face on them. Labeled “Permanent License of Travel” for the Tyler Baudelaire persona, they thought the flight passengers were trying to smuggle fakes through security.

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However, the people in question look absolutely nothing like Tyler, The Creator for this to be a real issue. In an article from TSA itself, officer Christopher Ramos proudly said he was just following protocols. Consequently, he called over his manager to handle the situation once he caught everything during the screening.

TSA Mistakes Tyler, the Creator Merch for Fake IDs

“I noticed various driver’s licenses with different dates of birth and different class types, but all with the same photograph,” Ramos said. “I was focused on following our screening procedures and paying close attention to anything that appeared unusual. When I discovered the fraudulent IDs, I knew it was important to report the situation through the proper channels.”

By the end of it, the passenger was actually arrested just moments before his scheduled flight. Meanwhile, the internet is having a field day with the TSA’s error over Tyler, The Creator merch. “Really cracking down on all the criminals in our country,” one person replied. “Call Me If You Get Arrested,” another X user quipped.

Hopefully, more fans don’t get stopped at TSA for bringing their Tyler Baudelaire merch when Camp Flog Gnaw comes back around. This year’s festival takes place on November 14th and 15th with Tyler, The Creator headlining as always.

Additionally, an all-star cast has filled the 2026 lineup for those coming to LA to watch. Artists like Steve Lacy, Future, Don Toliver, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, and more are included in the lineup. Currently, Camp Flog Gnaw is sold out, though deals constantly circulate the internet for potential purchases.

(Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)