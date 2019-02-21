Tucker Carlson: That Time I Told a Guy to Go Fuck Himself Was ‘Heartfelt’

On Wednesday, NowThis News released some unaired, leaked footage of Fox News host Tucker Carlson fully losing his shit when historian Rutger Bregman called him out for being a “millionaire funded by billionaires,” and it is really, truly remarkable. In the clip, Carlson yells “go fuck yourself” at Bregman and calls him a “tiny-brain” and a “moron,” all while Bregman politely refrains from laughing at Carlson’s meltdown and continues to roast the hell out of him.

Now, Carlson has spoken out about his unhinged rant—and he says he, uh, stands by it?

“There is some profanity and I apologize for that,” Carlson said in a new video response. “On the other hand, it was genuinely heartfelt. I meant it with total sincerity.”

According to Carlson, the reason for cutting the interview with the Dutch author wasn’t because Carlson got extremely butthurt about someone calling him on his own shit. No! He just didn’t like that he said some bad words in the process.

“I did what I try hard never to do on this show and I was rude. I called him a moron and then I modified that word with a vulgar Anglo-Saxon term that is also intelligible in Dutch,” Carlson said. “In my defense, I would say that is entirely accurate, but you’re not allowed to use that word on television. So once I said it out loud, there was no airing the segment.”

Carlson then tried to frame Bregman as the bad guy in this whole situation for sneakily taping and then leaking the clip—though it’s a little hard to make the person screaming “you were too fucking annoying!” seem like the righteous one here.

At least we now know that Carlson is a dexterous wordsmith who can choose his expletives so they work in both English and Dutch simultaneously, even if he appears to just be going apeshit and screaming “fuck” at a guest. Incredible!

