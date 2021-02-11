Tucker Carlson Just Lied About George Floyd to Defend Trump’s Insurrection

On Wednesday night, far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson hit a new low as he tried to defend former President Donald Trump’s actions to incite violence at the Capitol insurrection: lying about how police killed George Floyd.

Carlson, a staunch defender of Trump who has repeatedly downplayed the Capitol riots as political protests that got a little out of hand, told his audience that Floyd died from an overdose rather than the result of police brutality, calling the reports about the 47-year-old’s death an “utter lie” and “carefully concocted myth.”

“[There] was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered,” Carlson said, adding that “the autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl.”

This is infowars shit, just a completely batshit conspiracy theory blasted into your meemaws face pic.twitter.com/pjHzzeo5At — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 11, 2021

Carlson’s assertions are complete bullshit.

Not only has former police officer Derek Chauvin been charged with second-degree murder, but the Hennepin County medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, citing the cause of death as a “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

A second independent autopsy found Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” from Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

In the face of shocking new evidence presented during Day Two of Trump’s impeachment trial that showed just how close lawmakers and staff came to encounter violent rioters, Carlson was trying to find any way to undermine the Democrats’ case.

To do this, he portrayed Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer as something of a false flag event and claimed the impeachment trial was another example of this liberal plot to upend the “old order” of America.

Carlson took issue with Rep. David Cicilline’s (D-RI) portrayal of the rioters as an “armed angry mob.”

“There are no reports to the rioters that day discharging weapons or threatening anyone with a gun so what is he talking about?” Carlson declared, despite the Capitol Police union revealing that at least 140 officers were injured, including Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life during the attack.

Carlson suggested that Sicknick’s death, and the subsequent outpouring of grief, was part of a coordinated plot by Democrats.

“Streams of politicians, the same people months before had told us that cops were racist by definition, the same people praised Brian Sicknick as a hero,” he said.

“They had finally found a police officer who served their political uses. Kamala Harris and her husband, for example, arrived to pay their respects, and as they did, they said not one thing about defunding police. But, in fact, the story they told was a lie. From beginning to end.”

Carlson then went even further down the conspiracy rabbit hole, claiming the FBI “had paid informers in the ranks of the protesters” and even speculated whether Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had helped escalate the violence.

Carlson then brought the argument around to Floyd’s death by baselessly suggesting that just like the insurrection, everything we know about the 47-year-old’s death is also a lie.

“The question is why would they lie about this?” Carlson speculated. “For an answer, think back to last spring: Beginning on Memorial Day, BLM and their sponsors in corporate America completely changed this country. They changed this country more in five months than it had changed in the previous 50 years.”

Carlson concluded his argument by suggesting that the Black Lives Matter protests and the Capitol insurrection were both part of some coordinated campaign by liberals to bring about a shift in power in American politics.

“Democratic partisans used a carefully concocted myth, a lie, to bum-rush America into overturning the old order and handing them much more power. It worked flawlessly, so why wouldn’t they do it again?”