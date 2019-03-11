Tucker Carlson isn’t planning to apologize for some really sexist things he told Bubba the Love Sponge

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is refusing to apologize for misogynistic remarks he made — including calling women “extremely primitive” and “basic” — on a conservative radio talk several years ago.

On Sunday, Media Matters for America published a compilation of comments Carlson made between 2006 and 2011 during various appearances on a conservative talk radio show called “Bubba the Love Sponge.” In the conversations, Carlson bashed feminism, called Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “whores,” and praised men who think that their wives are possessions.

By the next morning, the hashtag #FireTuckerCarlson had gone viral.

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago,” Carlson, who’s had his own talk show on Fox News since 2016, tweeted on Sunday night. “Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

We reviewed nearly hundred hours of Tucker on Bubba. Trust me, there's more. — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) March 11, 2019

In one 2009 conversation with host, Bubba “the Love Sponge” Clem, Carlson, 49, railed against a case involving polygamist cult leader, Warren Jeffs, who was convicted on felony rape charges for arranging marriages between men and underage girls.

“Arranging a marriage between a 16-year old girl and a 27-year old man is not the same as pulling a stranger off the street and raping her,” Carlson said. “That’s bullshit.” (Jeffs was also found guilty of sexually assaulting 12 and 15 year old girls.)

In unearthed audio, Tucker Carlson makes numerous misogynistic and perverted comments https://t.co/g2xDnIk7N3 pic.twitter.com/TO3os8RjsM — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 10, 2019

In another conversation from 2006, Carlson said that feminists “just need to be quiet and kind of do what you’re told.” He also described women as “extremely primitive.”

“They’re basic. They’re not that hard to understand” Carlson told Bubba, who’s infamous for his role in the Hulk Hogan sex tape scandal and resulting lawsuit that ultimately bankrupted news website, Gawker.

Tucker and Bubba also discussed a 2008 campaign ad by Sen. John McCain, which sought to portray then-Sen. Barack Obama as a vapid celebrity. The ad compared Obama to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

Bubba and his co-host said that the ad made Obama seem like an “Uncle Tom” — a derogatory caricature to suggest a black man who’s subservient to white people. The co-host, referring to Spears and Hilton, said that the ad seemed to imply that “these two young white girls are going to be dating a black man.”

“So they’re trying to say that he’s [Obama’s] coming for your pristine white daughters but putting two of the biggest white whores in America?” Carlson asked before being cut off by the host.

In another clip, Carson said that he feels “sorry for unattractive women.”

And in yet another, Bubba asked, “What’s better than hockey, weed, and whores?”

“There’s no Canadian woman you’d want to pay to sleep with,” Carlson replied.

And finally, Carlson said, “Anybody who answers ‘my trophy wife is my favorite possession’ is my hero.”

Carlson is no stranger to controversy; he’s been accused of peddling far-right or white nationalist conspiracy theories on air. He even lost advertisers following a segment last December, in which he claimed that immigrants made America “poorer and dirtier.” Last September, Carlson also asserted that the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were evidence of the “left’s war on old, white men.”

Cover image: Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, Thursday, March 2, 2107. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)